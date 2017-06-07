Software Companies Tech Competency Matrix

Every company is a technology company. A technology company without great software and technical team is insignificant. In this post I will unfold my understanding of what makes a tech team competent in 4 levels with 6 main criteria and 25 sub criteria.

Assumptions

Below are some of the assumptions I have made for this opinionated matrix:

It focuses on a tech/engineering team doing software development.

It tilts towards software teams practicing agile methodologies.

It is more targeted towards web applications/APIs developing teams.

Many things can be added to the 6 main criteria and 25 sub criteria, still these 25 points I think are important.

Many things are dependent on the scale your team works at, for example if you get 2 requests per minute you don’t need a load-balancer :)

The matrix

Add more things

Thanks the the people who helped me review this and for their valuable inputs. And thanks Sijin Joseph for the programmer competency matrix from where I got the idea to make such kind a matrix on a team level then individual programmer.

Conclusion

As a company evaluates any programmer, you could try to rate your team or processes giving them a point as per the level in each of the 25 criteria. So any team could score between 25-100 (25 is level 1 on each point and 100 is level 4 in each point). It should be an interesting exercise, here is an example.